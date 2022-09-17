…as she hits new heights of stardom with Gbege, Dear Sister

By Benjamin Njoku

Delectable actress, Angela Eguavoen has reached new heights of stardom as she keeps upping her game and endearing herself to many film producers with her excellent role interpretation in movies.

The latest that recently won the actress both accolades and a ‘ special gift of N50’ from renowned film director cum producer, Lancelot Imasuen, was her admirable performance in Etinosa Idemudia’s provocative but family-based movie, “Dear Sister.”

The movie, which premiered at the just concluded Edo International Film Festival earned the delectable actress a standing ovation and it has continued to resonate in different quarters.

This is even as Eguavoen has killed it again following her brilliant performance in Lancelot’s latest movie, ‘Gbege’ which is due for world premiere on the 7th of October.

Impressed by her acting prowess, actress Etinosa described Eguavoen’s performance in her movie as ‘one worth every dime.’

In an Instagram post, she wrote : “ From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank my colleague and friend-turned- sister Angela Eguavoen @angelaeguavoen for blessing me with an excellent performance in dear Sister.

“The movie premiered recently. Now listen, I am a hard guy. I hardly cry when seeing movies because I see the end. Lol but when an actor can make me forget who they are in real life and trap me completely in the plight of the character they embody to the point of making me cry, that’s a performance worth every dime!! Angela took all of us on an emotional rollercoaster that night.

“The audience were interacting with the characters on screen, they were fighting for Angela lol (E for energy lol) She was believable. She really gave herself up for the character ISOKEN to come alive. The perfect Isoken to my Ifueko….. What about the soundtracks? The really touching songs that made the tears drop and took the audience to another realm. Her angelic voice did that. @angelaeguavoen you are God’s gift to this industry and I can’t wait for everyone to see what you did in Dear Sister,” she wrote.

Also, Lancelot who’s making a comeback with ‘Gbege’ is not disappointed with Eguavoen’s performance in his new movie.

‘Gbege’ is a story of a troubled man, whose father died while he’s serving a life imprisonment. All he wants is a chance of release to perform his father’s burial rite, but the law is no respecter of tradition.

According to the award winning producer and master storyteller, the twists in the storyline are so captivating, moviegoers are assured a worthy time at the cinemas.

