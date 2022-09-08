…Amends Constitution, converts Deputy Alana to Chairman

…To hold general meeting Sept 11

By Dapo Akinrefon

The umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, IOOW, has amended its constitution noting that it remains that apex body for Yoruba Nation agitation.

In a statement, group explained that the amended constitution was passed aftermath 51 members of the organization moved a motion for constitutional amendment and passed the constitution after 48 hours’ notice to other members to make contributions or raise a counter motion and no counter motion was raised.

The amended constitution, which takes effect from 8th September, 2022, also converted the position of Deputy Alana to Chairman with responsibility of being the Head of Administration saddled with the management of the organization while the Alana remains the Supreme Political Head.

The amended constitution also divides the executive into Worldwide Executive Council and Extended Worldwide Executive Council.

The amended constitution was the unbundling of United States of America (USA), Canada and United Kingdom (UK) Chapters. The USA Chapters was divided into Central USA, Western USA and Eastern USA while the Canada and UK Chapters were unbundled into Western and Central Canada and UK respectively.

The members said more chapters were established in the UK, Canada and UK to allow effective and efficient mobilisation of the Yoruba People for the actualisation of Yoruba Nation struggle and for administrative convinience.

Meanwhile, the members described the statement credited to the Chairman of its outgoing Interim Management Committee, IMC, Dr. Adegbola Olagbegi wherein he declared that IOOW is no more the umbrella/apex body of Yoruba Self-Determination Group, as a betrayal of the organization and a ridicule of its hard-earned status in the liberation struggle.

The statement, signed by Alhaji Anjolaiya Alabi on behlf of 50 other members, reads: “Ilana Omo Oodua till today is the largest Yoruba Self-Determination Organization with valid and empirical structure in all continents of the world. The fact is that whatever affect Ilana Omo Oodua today affect the struggle as a whole.

“So, whatever the IIMC Chairman, Dr. Adegbeola Olagbegi says about the group he placed over Ilana Omo Oodua is his personal opinion which is very unfortunate but we have decided to move on.

“Therefore, upon the passage of this constitution, and in the absence of validly elected Executive Council, we wish to inform members that a general meeting of all registered members of Ilana Omo Oodua worldwide will hold on Sunday 11th September, 2022 to constitute an Electoral Committee that will set up the machinery for the conduct of elections into the Worldwide Executive Council.”

