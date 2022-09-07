.

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

WITH insecurity engulfing Nigeria, civil society organisations, CSOs, yesterday, said it was not surprising that Nigeria was ranked world’s second most terrorised nation, as they alleged sheer leadership failure.

It will be recalled that, last week, an acclaimed Global and International Terrorism Research/Analysis group, which specialises in collating data on terrorists’ activities worldwide, Jihad Analytics, disclosed that Nigeria ranked the second most attacked and terrorised country in the world, with only Iraq being the first and Syria being the third.

According to the half year report, it was indicated that between January and June 2022, Iraq recorded 337 terrorists’ attacks, Nigeria recorded 305 attacks, while Syria came third with 142 terrorists’attacks.

Insecurity now worse than Nigeria’s Civil War period – CN

Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Deji Adeyanju, speaking with Vanguard described the ranking as justification of the obvious, adding that the civil war period was better, as not all geopolitical zones were engulfed by the war.

Adeyanju said: “On the ranking that Nigeria is second most terrorised nation in the world, this is the worst government we have ever had since 1960 because even during the Civil War, all the geopolitical zones were not taken over by insecurity or any form of war but today, every region has been taken over by insurgents, kidnappers, and other criminal gangs.

“This ranking just justifies the obvious, and this was a man that said he was coming to rescue Nigeria from PDP. Buhari should apologise to PDP and Nigerians for lying that he was coming to effect change.”

Nigeria on free-fall situation- HOMEF

According to Director, Health for Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, Nnimmo Bassey, the ranking indicates that Nigeria was in a free-fall situation.

Nnimmo said: “There is no way the government can say they have achieved anything near a pass mark with regard to security of lives and property in Nigeria.

“The nation is on a free-fall situation. The violence across the land is random and utterly unbelievable.

“The insecurity whether in terms of open violence in the North-West, North Central and North-East is so bad that we are not even thinking of the environmental impact of the explosives being detonated everywhere.”

Meanwhile, he lamented that the level of insecurity in Nigeria has impacted negatively on the environment by actors in the current insecurity situation.

Nigeria’s ranking sad news – OLF

Also speaking on the ranking, Founder and President, One Love Foundation, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, described the report as sad news for Nigerians.

“Nigerians can bear me witness that I had raised concerns about the deteriorating security situation in the country, and the urgent need to reverse the trend.

“I had raised alarm several times that the entire security architecture has failed in intelligence and kinetic operations and needed to be totally overhauled.

“But Nigerians taught we were joking or that we just wanted to trend. It is sad that Nigerians can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed. It is a sad development. Leaders must learn.

“Security of lives a d property is a very sensitive and important component of governance. It is not done with sentiment or with a bias mind to favour a particular zone or religion. Most people have lost confidence with the security arrangement of the nation.

“Nigerians have never been lucky with good leaders. Our system is weak and our institutions including the security agencies need to be strengthened.”

RELATED NEWS