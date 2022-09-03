.

By Adeola Badru

Residents of Almaroof bus stop area of Agbado, Ogun State, yesterday, were thrown into confusion, following a clash between traditional worshippers and members of white garment church.

Sunday Vanguard reliably learnt that during the clash, some members of the church sustained various degrees of burnt when the church was allegedly set ablaze during a vigil by the traditional worshippers.

Sources told Sunday Vanguard that said the vigil of the white garment church coincided with routine rituals of these traditional worshippers, hence, one has to stop its worshiping for other.

The crisis erupted when no one was ready to stop their services for the other, hence, it was gathered that the traditional worshippers through occultic means set the church ablaze.

It was gathered that one of those that got burnt during the fisticuffs was a woman said to be a middle aged nursing mother, who is currently on an intensive care at a private hospital, while leaving a 15-year old girl, identified as Abisoye Oyinkansola Adekoya, said to be living in the church homeless.

The 15 years old girl identified as Abisoye relocated to the church some years ago after losing her parents.

It was learnt that after the death of her parents, Abisoye was left with no other option than to be squatting in the church since there was nowhere else for her to live.

Abisoye, according to a reliable source, will be 16 years in December, 2022.

Sympathisers in the area where the burnt small church was located are now appealing to spirited individuals to come to the rescue of Abisoye by relocating her to a secured place before she became victim of untold agony and security threats.

RELATED NEWS