By Biodun Busari

Nigerian comedian, Levite Solomon popularly known as MC Warri Boy has criticised Nigerians who keep condemning Wizkid’s latest song, Bad To Me.

The entertainer berated Wizkid’s critics for not listening to the lyrics of the song, which make them complain unnecessarily.

Warri Boy, via his Instagram, posted a video on Thursday where he said Wizkid sings for European and American audience in order to continue winning Grammy awards.

He pointed out that Wizkid has moved out of the circle of performers contesting for Headies awards.

He further urged the critics to listen to the song with body, mind and soul and not with their carnal ears.

