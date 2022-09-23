Wizkid

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats megastar, Wizkid is set to re-write history as he headlines another stellar international concert at the iconic Madison Square Garden, New York, USA on November 16th.

The talented singer takes the center stage and would be joining Burna Boy as the only African artistes to deliver a show-stopping performance at the 20,789-capacity MSG Arena in the United States.

Wizkid made the announcement via his Twitter handle today, Friday where he confirmed the concert date with tickets going on sale from the 30th September, 2022.

He posted: “NYC!! Biggest Bird flying your way! 🖤❤️🦅 Tickets on sale Sept 30!”

This comes after Wizkid recently made history by selling out the 20,000-capacity sold-out Accor Arena, Paris, France where he delivered an electrifying performance.

Notable celebrities that graced Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Paris Concert were Kylian Mbappe, PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi, Popcaan, Naomi Campbell, and a rumoured appearance by Twitter former CEO Jack Dorsey backstage.

Wizkid is also slated to perform new songs of his forthcoming album ‘More Love Less Ego.’ in collaboration with Apple Music at a private live concert in London on September 27, 2022 as he becomes the first and only Afrobeats to host the Apple Music Live.

After taking over Accor Arena, the ‘Biggest bird’ is now flying to Madison Square Garden.

