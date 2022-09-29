By Cynthia Alo

Winners have started emerging in the Coca-Cola’s ongoing Believe and Win Under-the-Crown Campaign, as Salihu Usman Wavah, a trader, from Adamawa State became the first winner.

Wavah, who was unveiled at the Coca-Cola Nigeria Office in Lagos, described his winning an all-expense paid trip to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as an opportunity of a lifetime. He disclosed that his initial thought when he was notified was the incredulity of the entire situation as it seemed unbelievable.

He said, “When I first received the call, I was pleasantly surprised but skeptical however I decided to give it the benefit of the doubt when the calls kept coming in from Coca-Cola. I was asked to provide my international passport which I did.

“You can imagine how elated I was when they sent my flight ticket to Lagos in response to my sending the data page of my international passport to them. It’s been such a dream come true for me”.

Present at the draws were key representatives from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), who congratulated the winner and the brains behind the consumer-reward initiative, Coca-Cola, on the company’s willingness to give back to customers through football, the biggest passion point of Nigerian teens & young adults.

Bunmi Adeniba, Coca-Cola’s Senior Marketing Director, explained that selected winners must be 18 years and above, must have a valid international passport and must abide by the terms and conditions of the promotion.

As official sponsors of the FIFA World Cup, the Coca-Cola Believe and Win Under the Crown promo reflects Coca-Cola’s continued support for the football passion point across the country and a follow-up to other football related activities as the FIFA World Cup games begin this year.

