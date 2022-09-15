.

* Ends denial of women inheritance in Rivers new law

* Backs ASUU’s demands against FG

* Orders legal action to revoke AIT-occupied land

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike on Thursday ended the denial of women inheritance prevalent among cultures and traditions in Rivers state as he signed into law three nee bills passed by the State House of Assembly.

Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, signed into law, the Rivers State Prohibition of the Curtailment of Women’s Right to Share in Family Property Law No. 2 of 2022 along with the Rivers Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots Law No. 3 of 2022, and the Rivers Pension Reform (amendment) Law No. 4 of 2022.

Explaining the significance of the new state laws, the Governor said he couldn’t comprehend why it is considered taboo in many parts of Rivers for female children not to share in family inheritance.

He said, “Because you’re a girl, you’re a woman, you’re not entitled to inherit what belongs to your father. It is not you who decides to have a girl or a boy. It is God. So, put yourself in their shoes today where, by God’s mercy you have three children, all girls and you struggle in life to see what you can keep for them.

“Tomorrow, one of their uncles comes, and says, my friend, girls don’t inherit their father’s property. With all your efforts in life, somebody comes to discriminate against them, why?

“We have even found out that women are more useful to us than even the men. The day, you’re getting old and dying you’ll know that you need more daughters than men. They will leave their husband’s houses and come to take care of you.”

He asserted that the law is important to the development of the State because it will enable people to actualise their potential and women allowed by law to inherit their entitlements, urging the women to henceforth stand up for their rights and challenge any discrimination against them in court, armed with the new law.

On the pension reform law, he said pensioners do protest unpaid entitlements due to ignorance on the good intentions of the government, adding, “The government has a good intention and wants to do it at its own time.

“Only government knows when it can carry out this responsibility. The government will pay when it will pay. Government cannot carry everything same time. Whether you like it or not, huge chunk of our resources go into the civil service.”

On compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshots, Wike said within confines of the law, any victim of a gunshot would be required to be properly identified so that such person can be traced should the person runway after treatment.

The Governor however explained that the law is in furtherance of the responsibility of the government to protect lives because even the criminal needs to be alive to be tried and made to suffer for his crime.

Cautions on ASUU, FG faceoff

Governor Wike backed the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the body of lecturers’ demands on the Federal Government, but however, said any government that releases the weight of money ASUU requires would crash, given the current economic reality.

He urged both parties to resolve the lingering conflict in an atmosphere of giving and take, asserting, “The problem didn’t start today. It has been there. Again, it is because we elect people who cannot solve problems.”

Revocation of AIT land

Governor Wike also acknowledged receipt of a report of the State House of Assembly revoking ownership of the land currently occupied by AIT broadcast network in Ozuoba, Rivers State for allegedly not possessing requisite titled documents.

The governor said the days of Rivers being Father Christmas were gone as no one can illegally acquire what belongs to the State, directing the Attorney General to take appropriate action on the land revocation report.

