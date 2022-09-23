.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has called on the National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to as a matter of urgency reverse its decision on the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Spokesperson of the opposition coalition, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, in a statement, Friday, asked the party’s NEC members to quickly show Ayu and the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, the way out for the party to be unified ahead of 2023 general elections.

He noted that “keeping these two men in office reminds us of the dark days of Ali Modu Sheriff as National Chairman of the PDP. “

Ugochinyere accused the two party leaders of carrying out internal anti-divisive activities which have been polarising the party.

He particularly accused them of engaging in falsification and swapping of names of winners of party primaries.

The CUPP spokesperson accused Ayu and Anyanwu of changing the name of the winner of Ideato South House of Assembly primaries with an aspirant who came last in the election.

He further accused the PDP National Secretary and Ayu of working for Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, to ensure that PDP candidates are weakened in Imo State, especially in Ideato North and South Federal Constituency.

The statement read:”I call on the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to press it on chieftains of the party and Ayu on the need to save the party from further polarisation and loss of our base in the South.

“This can be achieved by ensuring that PDP National Chairman, Senator Ayu quits the party now alongside the National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu.

“Anyanwu is working hard for the Imo State Governor, Uzodinma, on a mission to destroy Imo PDP.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar must be careful of sharing information with Ayu and Anyanwu as both still maintain strong ties and contacts with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, including his wife, Oluremi, that Anyanwu worked closely with in the Senate and still working with the hope that an Asiwaju Presidency can help him with his anti-PDP guber ambition.”

RELATED NEWS