Theological education’s critical roles in raising capable leaders By Emmanuel Oyemomi  Going back the memory lane, as far as Nigeria isconcerned, I don’t think we have a solid plan. What we have has been a legacy andthe impact of theological education has brought into the nation. Some greatinstitutions that are renowned for this – Harvard, Oxford, etc. have become thecream of the whole world. History made us know they started as seminaries butthese institutions later metamorphosed into other areas of education. JC Pool, the first Principal of the NigerianBaptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomosho was offered a license for a chartedUniversity by the then President, Dr Azikiwe which was rejected.   The same Seminary later became the firstdegree awarding institution in Nigeria. As far as this nation and Africa are concerned,writing and education are not our heritage. Treasures not documented andwhatever education is in Nigeria is heritage and an aftermath of TheologicalEducation in Nigeria. All the schools government took over started as missionschools and government was not maintaining the legacy of the mission schools. Whenyou talk of academic integrity and soundness, we find them among the missionschools across the country. They are still functional and focused in providingsound education. Government keyed into education and made it apolitical matter to fight religion. This is through legislation against the schools.History was also doctored out of the curriculum. Several subjects have been removedas well. The nation has lost its bearing in terms ofeducation with consistent strikes by ASUU which affect the future of thestudents.   We are yet to get our bearingin education. Late Chieg Obafemi Awolowo ensured education became a natural priorityto benefit the citizens but the reverse is the case today. It is worrisome thatwe have no value for education as the state of the nation’s educational systemis lamentable. Impact  The impact of theological education is multifaceted, as Theological Education gave birthto several churches. It also gave birth to the proliferation of schools. These arethe immediate impact but in the 1950’s, primary school in those days werevirtually free education. If children were very intelligent, themissionaries gave scholarships to children. As a nation, we have no value foreducation. The people who had primary education to standard 6 in those days canbe compared with a graduate today.   Themissionaries hired such standard 6 graduates and so many lives have beenuplifted. Missionaries hired them for several jobs in public sectororganizations. Help  Theological Education must be given a space toshape leaders. We need to watch the track records of our leaders. Our leaderseven boast that our votes mean nothing to them. We have a crop of leaders who have notrack records and all they do is to manipulate. Theological education has been ostracized. In thelast few years, Theological Education has been waged war against.   It is a threat/war against the source of Peacewhich is GOD. Theological Education can have a great impact on ourleaders which is a study about GOD. It is education that gives a transformationto be godly. In   Theological Education,you are taught how you must have concern for fellow human beings, whenutilized, the impact is huge. Theological Education indicates that God isindivisible, most people with sound theological education act right. Theological education can train people who will useand lead the people. Theological education has produced leaders for the countrywho are functioning in various places. Theological education has helped peopleto be versatile but they are being massacred due to selfishness, nepotism andtribalism in the country. God authenticates Theological education as we willall return to God. - [ ] •Oyemomi, a professor, is Rector, Baptist College of Theology, Lagos.

…Says Atiku will have to choose between Ayu & gaining South’s vote

By Egufe Yafugborhi

FORMER federal lawmaker and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, yesterday urged presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to start seeing the intense agitation for removal of Iyorcha Ayu as party chairman not as an appeal, but a demand that has serious implications for his (Atiku’s) ambition.

Nwuke, former Reps member and Rivers PDP ally of Governor Nyesom Wike, noted that with South West PDP also strongly demanding ouster of Ayu as chairman of the party, Atiku would have to chose between perpetuating Ayu as National Chairman and gaining the votes of entire PDP South as 2023 elections approach.

He appreciated that the stance taken by Yoruba leaders when Atiku visited them has proven that the struggle for correction of imbalances in the party is not about Wike but a matter of fairness and justice in the light of the prevailing imbalances skewed to the detriment of the South.

The former lawmaker stated, “Wike is not the issue as some people would want us believe. Wike has become the symbol of the struggle for the protection of the rights of the people of Southern Nigeria.

“For some reason, persons close to the PDP flagbearer have tried to be clever by half. There is a limit to name calling. Despite attempts to confuse issues and hide the truth, the actual message is out. It is about the South and nothing else.

“We are gladdened by the fact that South West has spoken clearly. Those claiming Ayu’s removal will raise constitutional issues are deceiving selves. Where was the PDP Constitution when some people decided to ignore provisions of Article 7(3)(c) which dwells on tpower rotation? Was that in itself not a breech of the PDP Constitution?

“Atiku and his handlers must do what is right. Returning the chairmanship of the party to the South at this time is what is right. Acknowledging that what happened on the road to the special convention when some people chose to run against zoning was unconstitutional is the right thing to do in the present circumstance.

“Accepting that a balance of power on a North/South basis is what is right is the best thing to do as we go forward. Now that South West has spoken, Atiku will have to decide whether he wants to be a mere presidential candidate or if he wants to win an election.

“He will have to choose between Ayu and the South as we prepare for 2023. At this time, we are not begging them to do what is right, we are demanding that they do what is right in the interest of the PDP. Anything short of that will not work.”

