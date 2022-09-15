…Says Atiku will have to choose between Ayu & gaining South’s vote

By Egufe Yafugborhi

FORMER federal lawmaker and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, yesterday urged presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to start seeing the intense agitation for removal of Iyorcha Ayu as party chairman not as an appeal, but a demand that has serious implications for his (Atiku’s) ambition.

Nwuke, former Reps member and Rivers PDP ally of Governor Nyesom Wike, noted that with South West PDP also strongly demanding ouster of Ayu as chairman of the party, Atiku would have to chose between perpetuating Ayu as National Chairman and gaining the votes of entire PDP South as 2023 elections approach.

He appreciated that the stance taken by Yoruba leaders when Atiku visited them has proven that the struggle for correction of imbalances in the party is not about Wike but a matter of fairness and justice in the light of the prevailing imbalances skewed to the detriment of the South.

The former lawmaker stated, “Wike is not the issue as some people would want us believe. Wike has become the symbol of the struggle for the protection of the rights of the people of Southern Nigeria.

“For some reason, persons close to the PDP flagbearer have tried to be clever by half. There is a limit to name calling. Despite attempts to confuse issues and hide the truth, the actual message is out. It is about the South and nothing else.

“We are gladdened by the fact that South West has spoken clearly. Those claiming Ayu’s removal will raise constitutional issues are deceiving selves. Where was the PDP Constitution when some people decided to ignore provisions of Article 7(3)(c) which dwells on tpower rotation? Was that in itself not a breech of the PDP Constitution?

“Atiku and his handlers must do what is right. Returning the chairmanship of the party to the South at this time is what is right. Acknowledging that what happened on the road to the special convention when some people chose to run against zoning was unconstitutional is the right thing to do in the present circumstance.

“Accepting that a balance of power on a North/South basis is what is right is the best thing to do as we go forward. Now that South West has spoken, Atiku will have to decide whether he wants to be a mere presidential candidate or if he wants to win an election.

“He will have to choose between Ayu and the South as we prepare for 2023. At this time, we are not begging them to do what is right, we are demanding that they do what is right in the interest of the PDP. Anything short of that will not work.”

