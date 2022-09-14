Basketmouth

By Ada Osadebe

Elsie Okpocha, wife of veteran comedian Basketmouth has expressed her heartfelt felicitation for her husband on his birthday anniversary.

Elsie on Wednesday, wrote a delightful birthday message to celebrate her husband, who turned 44.

Basketmouth’s wife Elsie who took to her social media timeline to celebrate her husband shared some pictures of the comedian including their throwbacks.

Elsie shared photos and penned down a wonderful message,while she prayed and showered praises on him.

She described him as her baby, best friend and her ride or die partner.

“It’s my baby’s birthday today!!!!!! The love of my beautiful life…my best friend, my ride or die, my joy and happiness…. I celebrate you today and I wish you many more awesome years ahead and God’s endless blessings. I LOVE YOU TILL ETERNITY ❤️❤️❤️,” her tweet read.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 and they are blessed with three children ,Janelle, Jason, and Maya Okpocha.

However, the comedian claimed he had a child before his marriage,named Amy.

