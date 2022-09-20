By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wema Bank, in collaboration with a Non- Governmental Organization, NGO, SheCan Nigeria, has trained over

2,000 Nigerian women in various skills acquisition programmes.

Wema Bank explained that its belief in the potential of the Nigerian woman was the reason it partnered with SheCan Nigeria at the fourth series of the annual skills acquisition training conference themed, ‘SheCan Do More 4.0.’

Funmilayo Falola, Head, Marketing Communications and Investor Relations of the bank, stated these during a chat with a cross-section of the media recently.

Falola, noted that the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of the country can become better “if there is a structure in place to empower more women to do much more.

“At Wema Bank, we believe that Nigerian women are as naturally endowed and can do much more if given the right support and opportunities. Therefore, we constantly seek to support and empower women so they can optimally contribute to their families, and the economy,” she stated.

According to Falola, a report by McKinsey that shows that Nigeria’s GDP could grow by 23 percent or USD229 billion by 2025 if women took part as much as men in the economy, explained that its partnership with SheCan Nigeria aims at improving the lives of girls and women, by organizing skills acquisition training and workshops.

“This year’s skills acquisition programme, which was held from 5 to 9 September, 2022, trained over 2,000 women in various skills including photography, 3D graphics design, mural painting, culinary class, ankara/leather works, craft (fascinator) and digital marketing.

“The one-week training had several resource persons and industry leaders teach and mentor the participants. They include Tara Fela-Durotoye, entrepreneur and founder of House of Tara; Kelechi Amadi-Obi, ace photographer, and publisher of Mania Magazine; Olusegun Adeniyi, Chief Digital Officer Wema Bank; and Ezinne Ezeani, founder of SheCan Nigeria; just to mention a few,” Falola stated.

RELATED NEWS