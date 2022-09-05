National Chairman, ADC, Ralph Nwosu

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu has explained the real reason the party suspended its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu.

Recall that African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu, accusing him of making a false, misguided and defamatory video, among other infractions.

According to the party, Kachikwu’s action is a “crass irresponsibility, gross indiscipline, disingenuous scandalization and blackmail, and completely unfit for someone who wants to be President of Nigeria.”

Read also: I remain ADC presidential candidate — Kachikwu

The Deputy National Chairman (Politics) of ADC, Dr. Bamidele Ajadi also said the decision was taken following a resolution at an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Friday, September 2.

Meanwhile, speaking on the development in an interview on Sunday Politics, a Channels TV Political show, National Chairman ADC, Ralph Nwosu expressed concern, saying the party has been stampeded into almost motionlessness by some individuals.

According to him, this is frustrating for the ADC and its founders.

Nwosu said the National Working Committee of the ADC exercised all its available options before taking a final decision the issue has to stop.

He said, “12 people contested the presidency, but immediately after we held the national convention things seemed to be going down and we thought this shouldn’t be.

“We have been holding consultations with the leaders of the party, we would ask to prepare this document, the moment we finish that, another issue will come up and he would decide he was traveling overseas.

“He has done overseas travels more than five times and each time we call him to say we have all built this thing and we’ve gotten to this level. ADC has been stampeded into almost motionlessness and this would frustrate both founders and members of the party,” he added.

He said, “Two months ago, when I thought that National Chairman was the issue, I offered to resign so that somebody that is the candidate can work well with, because I saw and I still see Dumebi winning the Presidency.

“I wanted to step down as a Chairman, after discussing the leaders said I can’t step down. I was the founder of the party, this thing has sucked me. I have spent almost all my resources doing this, but practically, our party has gone down now,” Nwosu added.

Nwosu stated that ADC adopted a new constitution in 2018 after different organizations came together to form the new ADC, adding that the constitution that Dumebi was quoting is retrogressive.

RELATED NEWS