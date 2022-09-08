Legal practitioner and one of the leading lights in Agege, Lagos politics, Barrister Azeez Yusuf, who is popularly known as Nino, has added his voice to the raging controversy surrounding the choice of former Bornu state governor, Kashim Shettima as the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Nino believes that despite the controversy surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket, the All Progressives Congress still stands a greater prospect to win the 2023 election.

Speaking to his teaming supporters and the media at his constituency office in Agege last week, the lawyer and businessman, whose interest cuts across major sectors in the nation said people should not concentrate on issues that has the tendencies to divide us further as a nation except subjects that have the powers of binding us together as a unit. He said further that we should discard the idea of using faith to be the yardstick of evaluating people, which many are doing now because of the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket. To Azeez Yusuf, track record and capability should be paramount in our consideration for choosing leaders and not necessarily what religion the person belongs to.

The grass root mobilizer stated further that the choice of the Jagaban B’orgu, Bola Tinubu as the flag bearer and Kashim Shettima as the vice has come to be one of the best ‘combo’ anyone can think of. Reacting further, he says “The track record of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is glaring to everyone to see; making him easy to market to Nigerians. The same goes for the former banker turned politician, Shettima, who has shown tremendous intelligence in articulating his thoughts on nation building,” Azeez averred.

The barrister at law, Azeez who is doing us proud in The Gambia today, believes the challenges facing our nation is enormous and the only way to combat it head on is to look for the best team to do the job and necessarily religion. “Getting solution should naturally transcend division that religion could bring up. History teaches us that unity is the only weapon that could bring prosperity and success and not the faith one belongs to which has been dividing us for a long time. If there is no caution, it will make us see one another as not being from one nation.”

According to Nino, tilting our beliefs towards where one comes from and what religion one practices will only help in submerging us as a people and we must desist from walking this route to overcome our differences in the quest for common goal.

Azeez Yusuf, aside being a lawyer is also into farming, Real Estate, Oil and Gas and is a top contractor with The Gambian government.

