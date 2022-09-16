Cote d’Ivoire is pulling all strings to transform Cocoa, their big foreign exchange earner, to finished products and earn more money. It serves them better than exporting all the products and importing expensive finished products the way Nigeria does with its energy sector, selling crude oil and importing refined products in a manner that is crippling their economy.

Dr Toure Bourama has a big task in the transformation of Cocoa to finished products in Cote d’Ivoire. He is the Executive Secretary for the body charged with this responsibility and Technical Advisor to the CEO of Cote d’Ivoire Cocoa Board. He was in Qatar last week for the unveiling of the magnificent Lusail Stadium, arguably the best Qatar will be presenting for the World Cup that kicks off November 20. Saudi Arabia champions, Al Hilal beat Zamalek of Egypt 4-1(penalties) after regulation time ended 1-1. The opening and closing ceremonies were pointers to what awaits the world in the festival many legends of the game have said will be the best World Cup ever. Display of Arabian culture caught the fancy of many, so did the beauty of the 80,000 capacity stadium that had more than 77,000 in attendance.

The standard of the game was television friendly. Interestingly, Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo scored Al Hilal’s goal before the shootouts. He was one of the stars on the night. The World Cup fever is already on in the Middle East and many parts of the world. Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the finals and the general elections coming up in early 2023 have not dimmed such feelings although the impact would have been more if the Eagles qualified. Qatar is already bubbling in action. World Cup is in the air.

“It’s a pity Cote d’Ivoire will not be here also, so sad,” Toure Bourama said after the Lusail Super Cup match.

“The atmosphere at the stadium was beautiful. I’m happy I came here to see things for myself. People are asking questions I find difficult to answer. How can the country of Didier Drogba, the country of Yaya Toure not be in the World Cup in Qatar? It is sad.” Toure bared his mind on football in the African continent. “What is happening to us is peculiar to other African countries. Organsiation. We lack it in Africa, otherwise we have the talents to challenge the best in the world. We have the talents but we lack the professionalism.”

Toure preferred to talk more on Qatar 2022 than delve into his Cocoa production area.

“I now see why people are saying this will be the best World Cup. The facilities here are amazing. The government here is putting everything in place. Qatari people are warm, the volunteers are friendly. World Cup visitors will have fun. This will be a football carnival. It still hurts the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire will not be here.”

On football in Africa, Toure said that African football will soar when “we get it right with organisation.” He fumed: Why would you not pay players bonuses? Why would you not plan on how to develop the game, develop coaches, referees etc”.

Presidents of various football federations in Africa are in the best positions to answer those questions.

Dr. Toure Bourama hopes to return to Qatar to savour the World Cup carnival when the games begin.

