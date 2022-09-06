By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia disclosed that she met the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and his wife, Betsy.

The Nigerian artiste said this, Monday, in an overwhelming post she made on Instagram.

The screen goddess said the meeting happened at the Edo Film Festival where other celebrities like Mercy Aigbe were recognised for their impacts on the movie industry.

Idemudia who felt honoured at the festival said the governor and the Edo State First Lady congratulated and invited her for dinner.

She took to her Instagram page to express her appreciation for how her hard work and sleepless nights have finally paid off.

She said: “What an honor. Not only did I receive an award last night but I was congratulated in person and invited to a dinner by the Executive Governor and the amiable and graceful First Lady of Edo State, His excellency Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and Her excellency Mrs Betsy Obaseki.

“What a night. Somehow, all the years of toiling and sleepless nights feel worth it right about now and I am soooo motivated to do more. Uwese Baba.”

Idemudia also thanked those who contributed to her success in the movie industry.

“Many thanks to Amb @lancelotimaseun Trevor Logan of @kadafilmentertainment @kadacinemas my star girl, woman of legacy @ukidare and her team of dynamic intellectuals @edojobs team (Cynthia, Caroline, Tunde, Emmanuella, William etc).

“My mentor in film @charlesuwagbai, my family, and you reading this who love and encourage me daily. This is for you. Uwese.

Speaking about the event that was held between 1 to 4 September, the actress said, “The Edo State International Film Festival is a wonderful initiative that has now been executed and successfully concluded in grand style.

“An initiative that must be sustained as the creative industry and the youths, even older creatives, have so much more to offer. See you next year.”

