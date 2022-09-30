.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has tasked Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and its affiliates to take the survival of Nigeria’s democracy as key in all its dealings.

Obasa gave the charge today at the event heralding the 2022 Independence Day Anniversary Lecture with the theme ‘Nigeria in search for an enduring political structure: imperative of structural reform’ held at the NLC Ogun State headquarters.

According to him, Nigeria can only advance positively if the various unions and individuals play roles to keep the country’s democracy thriving.

The Speaker, who was chairman of the event, said that the country is seen as practicing democracy because there are legislative arms of government in place both at the national and sub-national levels.

He, however, lamented the attempts by some individuals in positions of authority to ‘pocket’ these lawmaking arms of States citing how, in some instances, principal officers of Houses of Assembly are removed at the whims and caprices of single individuals in authority.

“It is high time we all rose to protect Nigeria’s political institution, the parliament. We have seen cases where civil society looked away while democracy faces danger from some individuals.

“We have seen cases where the parliament was closed and where a governor carried out the inauguration of the legislature by midnight”, he said.

In his remark, Olakunle Oluomo, Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, noted that Nigeria simply practices civil rule and not democracy. Adding that any country with a vibrant legislature would have a vibrant democracy.

Meanwhile, Comrade Abimbola Bankole, Ogun State NLC chairman, urged Nigerians to desist from the blame game saying it would not take the country anywhere.

Also, the Guest lecturer at the event, Chief Mike Ozekhomhe (SAN), opined that a new constitution would be ideal for the country. “No president who rules Nigeria will do well. Until we do serious structural adjustment or realignments, none of those who would rule Nigeria can make any spectacular difference,”, he said.

However, Ogun State Head of Service, Nafiu Aiyedun, who represented Governor Dapo Abiodun, promised that the government would continue to focus on the welfare of workers.

RELATED NEWS