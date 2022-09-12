Lagos is the entertainment and lifestyle hub of Nigeria. Since it’s creation, it has witnessed developmental activities ranging from infrastructural to human capital developments.

Since time immemorial, entertainment and lifestyle has been part of Nigerian elites and low income earners. They have mixed in clubs , pubs and gardens and unwind in memorable locations too.

Hence, the multiple edifices located in various parts of the state. Today, one of the biggest and most vibrant clubs in Lagos , Club Mercy is mercilessly thrilling fun seekers and celebrities alike. The atmosphere which has received commendation from all walks of life has ensured that patrons get value for their money.

According to the Founder and CEO, CLUB MERCY,Julius OlaOluwa he stated that growing up in Abuja with no home was his biggest motivation.

The proud father of two beautiful Kids (Mercy and Jovilius) says having them has really changed his life for good hence naming the club “Club Mercy”.

“Lagos is the hub of entertainment, we have everything we need and we continue to do what we know best. We are thankful to have a conducive environment to ply our trade and we are hopeful for a better future.

“We have enjoyed massive patronage and hope to continue to receive that love when we decide to open in other parts of the country. Yes I can also reach me on my Instagram handle, @jovilius, “he stated.

The well traveled entertainment mogul believes that with Club Mercy, peace is certainly assured.

RELATED NEWS