By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Today, most Nigerians escape the shores of their country on the first chance they get. Despite being talented and audacious, these people do not get the opportunities they deserve. With miscellaneous trials and tribulations, systematic frustration, and general lawlessness, Nigeria’s living conditions are worsening daily.

Due to this, many aspiring individuals possessing vast potential are forced to live in poverty and struggle to access the essentials to live a stable life. Some people return to serve their country, but the uncertainties and troubles drive them away. Among the many stories of Nigerians leaving their shores to build stable futures is that of Michael Ede.

Residing with his loving wife, Sarah Ede, and raising two beautiful kids, Anne Elizabeth and Jason Asher-Michael, with her in London, the United Kingdom, Michael Ede has built a successful life for himself.

Not only does he enjoy immense fame, but Michael provides his family with all the luxuries of life. He saw his fellow compatriots struggle to provide their children with the basics of a stable life.

Michael did not want that for his amazing family. His successes have gotten significant media attention, and he has been the subject of interest for top-notch platforms. Michael has been featured in outlets such as Forbes, BBC Business News radio, ThisDay Nigeria, Vanguard Nigerian, New Telegraph Nigeria, Flaunt Magazine, Jerusalem Post, Haute Living, and Tech Times, among others. As a member of the Forbes Business Council, Michael is also a contributing author on articles relating to being a sport agent which has received many attentions across the globe.

Michael Ede was born on March 3rd, 1975, in Nigeria to Hon. John Ede, a 2nd Republic House of Assembly Member in Nigeria and Awidi Ede his mum. He was raised in a loving environment where his parents encouraged him to dream. Even though they resided in a third-world country, Michael’s parents did not stop their little one from looking forward to a stable and prosperous life. He went to a local school in the city and showed keen interest in sports.

Playing sports was something he loved, but to achieve his goal, which was to build a successful life, he had to focus on academics. After graduating from high school, he decided to acquire a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from the University of Jos in Nigeria. He graduated with Second Class Honours, after which he decided to leave Nigeria. He believed that staying in the country would only limit the possibilities and make it difficult for him to perform at his full potential. He then moved to the United Kingdom and completed his Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) with a merit.

Completion of his MBA opened doors to fantastic opportunities for him. From Barclays, HSBC, Bank of Ireland, Capgemini, and AstraZeneca amongst others, he got a chance to work with the giants in the finance sector. But Michael aimed for something big and used these opportunities as a steppingstone.

After spending extensive time with these industry leaders, he acquired knowledge and understanding in project management, content business strategy, analytical and revolutionary business re-strategisation, social entrepreneurship, and international business. In 2013, he founded Maigmike Consulting, an IT consulting and management firm in the United Kingdom. He even brought his wife on board. They worked together to establish this firm as one of the most renowned consulting firms.

Michael’s success did not go unnoticed, and he realised his journey could inspire and motivate thousands of people, especially those from third-world countries. He worked to establish his presence on social media and became an influencer. Today, he has a strong network of followers who greatly admire him.

Another way he chose to give back to the world was through his sports management venture, Uplift11 Sports. As of 2022, this agency has been termed the United Kingdom’s most effective talent incubator. He aims to help aspiring sports enthusiasts and athletes build their careers through his agency. Due to the lack of resources and opportunities, he did not get a chance to pursue his passion for sports; he did not want this for his fellows back in the country and others in a similar situation.

As a serial entrepreneur and social media influencer, Michael Ede is making a mark in the industry that will inspire the masses for decades. He is working his way to building a legacy that could benefit his family and his country for years to come. Michael Ede, the multi-potentialite, a man of many hats, and a family man, is living a life that instills hope in the hearts of many.

