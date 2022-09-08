UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss

By Miftaudeen Raji

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has expressed her heartfelt thoughts and concern and over widespread rising concerns on the health of Queen Elizabeth II.

Truss, in a statement on Thursday, said the “whole country” would be “deeply concerned” by the news.

She said, “My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

The Queen was seen on Tuesday when she appointed Liz Truss as prime minister at Balmoral, due to her inability to travel to London for the ceremony.

Earlier on Thursday, Buckingham Palace, in a statement, had said the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health.

The statement reads partly, “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the statement added.

The Queen’s 70-year reign saw the monarch witness an audience with her new prime minister at Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby has also extended heartfelt wishes.

The Archbishop, in a statement said, “My prayers, and the prayers of people across the [Church of England] and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.

“May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral,” he added.

