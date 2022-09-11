By Dennis Agbo

Governorship Aspirant of the Labour Party in Enugu State, Capt. Evarest Nnaji has disclosed that the mantra, ‘Charity Begins At Home’ is a solidarity movement for the people in the South East and the entire Igboland to join in the campaign for the actualisation of a president of Igbo extraction using the candidacy of Mr. Peter Obi.

Nnaji who is the Convener of Charity Begins At Home campaign in the south East geopolitical zone, said that whereas Obi did not really emanate as a candidate of Igbo Presidency Project, the entire Igbo should adopt him and vote for the LP Presidential campaign.

Nnaji spoke during the Charity Begins At Home conference in Abakaliki, on Saturday.

He stresed that ‘Charity Begins At Home’ project was a clarion call, a reawakening for the people of south east to queue behind the rest of Nigerians who have found Peter Obi competent to rule Nigeria from 2023.

“Ethnic boundaries have been broken and we as the people of the south east cannot seat at the back bench. The pessimism that an Igbo man cannot rule Nigeria is over, therefore, the Igbo has to be in the forefront of Obi’s presidential bid and that is the reason why we say that Charity Begins At Home.

“Igbos have been supporting and voted for every other ruler in Nigeria and now is time to to support our own. This is the reason why I came to Ebonyi to tell everyone to queue behind Peter Obi. The fire is burning in every part of Nigeria that we have found a leader to lead Nigeria out from the doldrum,” Nnaji stated.

Former Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Godwin Nwobodo (Rtd) who spoke at the conference said that the Labour Party presidential campaign is based on social justice, noting that it was Justice that every other part of Nigeria have produced Presidents of the country except the south East.

“Let the eagle perch and let the kite perch. Obi and Datti are the next President and vice president of Nigeria, respectively. Peter Obi is the fufilment of righteousness and prophesy, everyone should go and collect his or her PVC so we can all vote for the team that will liberate Nigeria,” Nwobodo charged.

Coordinate of the campaign, Comrade Kennedy Iyere in his speech described Nnaji as the next Governor of Enugu state, using the platform of the Labour Party. He accused Mr. Chijioke Edeoga of being a mole in the Labour Party in Enugu state, just as he described Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state as a mole in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

