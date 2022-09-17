Ahead of the 2023 elections, Ndokwa East Ward two (2), Unit three (3) leaders of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Afor-Okolori, today vowed to work extra hard to deliver their unit for the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the party.

The unit leaders during their Inauguration today said they will leave no stone unturned in rallying and canvassing support for Agege, Osanebi and other candidates of the APC.

According to them, the victory of Agege and Osanebi in ward two unit three is non-negotiable, adding that they will not compromise their victory for any reason.

Earlier, party chairman of the ward, Comr. Christopher Achi while tasking the unit leaders to be steadfast, said ward two which comprises Afor/Obikwele, since Osanebi’s emergence as Deputy Governorship Candidate of APC, is now a stronghold of the progressive party.

