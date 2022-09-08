Cross section of members during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) in Benin city.

By Chris Onuoha

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) President, Dr.Victor Makanjuola on Friday expressed worry over the myriads of challenges bedeviling the health sector ranging from inappropriate remuneration for members, worsening brain drain and generally unsatisfactory conditions of service, and inadequate infrastructure in hospitals in the country.

Speaking in Benin city, Edo state, during the 2022 National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) with theme, “Needed Entrepreneurial Skills In Medical Practice In Nigeria To Reverse Brain Drain And Outward Medical Tourism To Brain Gain” Makanjuola said the meeting will proffer pragmatic solutions to the various challenges affecting the nation’s health sector.

The medical expert assured that the August meeting will also provide its members opportunity to brainstorm on strategies and policies towards sustainable growth, entrepreneurship, and general development of the Association.

“The meeting will provide useful resolutions and recommendations for engaging the policy makers on how best to revamp the nation’s healthcare system. “Makanjuola said.

In his speech, Chairman Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Chairman National Eye Health Committee, Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), Prof Afekhide Ernest Omoti , said the meeting coming at a critical time as this, is crucial to stakeholders in repositioning the health sector, particularly in proffering solutions to issues of brain drain, insecurity, inflation, poor wages, unemployment and burnout of the medical doctor.

“Benin 2022 promises to be an interesting meeting coming at a time that there are so many issues plaguing medical practice in Nigeria and at a critical time in our democracy. Of particular importance is the ceaseless brain drain, insecurity, inflation, poor wages, unemployment and burnout of the medical doctor.

“We specially appreciate the financial support of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, the Chief Medical Directors of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo Specialist Hospital, all the consultants in the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, and all our other sponsors. We also appreciate the Edo state government for their support.” , Omoti said.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health FMOH, Alhaji Mahmud Mamman, represented by Chief Medical Director, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Darlington Obaseki expressed government’s commitment in tackling brain drain by ensuring that healthcare workers that leave are replaced automatically without resort to obtaining approvals.

“One of our proposed interventions is the ‘One for one replacement policy’ for existing medical staff in our hospitals. Healthcare workers that leave is replaced without resort to obtaining approvals. We believe that this would go a long way towards addressing the present brain drain.”Mamman said.

