.

Meeting him will suggest to any first-time visitor that he is indeed a man of humane character, a silent achiever and a man whose personality recognizes dexterity at all times. Mr. Niyi Adesanya, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FifthGear Plus Consulting, is a very enthusiastic, pragmatic, highly focused and result-oriented individual with very good communication and interpersonal skills.

Adesanya is a man who always opts to hold his head high when others are losing theirs and an accomplished professional whose life is characterized by hard work, diligence and integrity.

According to him, FifthGear Plus Consulting is an innovative consulting, recruiting and publishing indigenous company filling a fundamental gap in the professional service industry. He further describes the firm as one that brings a new perspective into management consulting especially in the area of business advisory, re-engineering, and human capital development by exploring tested and practical business principles. His words “Over the years, our clients have included at least one of the top three organizations in major sectors of the economy who have endorsed and commended our solutions as being 100 percent applicable to their work, hence, improving their performance.

“We are, therefore, positioned to help individuals and organizations cut through the complexities of today’s rapidly changing business environment, leveraging on our knowledge, skills, and expertise while deploying effective strategy, people, and processes for organizational efficiency”.

Talking about what informed the creation of FifthGear Plus, the strategist with hands-on experience in management consultancy said as a pastor who happened to come from a church where structure and organization is top notch, he felt there was a need for people to be more tidy in the way they go about their businesses, saying people don’t really put structure or system in place and that is why some of them find it difficult to sustain their businesses or whatever returns that comes from business and this is one of the things FifthGear Plus was established to address.

Adesanya stressed that FifthGear Plus has a product called Niyi Adesanya Business ThinkTank designed to help accelerate and advance the career growth of working professionals by guiding them through the process of securing career opportunities to fully utilize their training and skills, while making a significant contribution to the success of an organization.

“Niyi Adesanya Business ThinkTank is with the vision of helping organizations build sustainable businesses that would last 50 to 200 years”, the CEO said.

“We look at the health of the organization. Most people focus on the growth but, in our own case, we look at the health because you can’t grow without being healthy, you are going to die.

“But when you are healthy, you will always grow and that is more sustainable. FifthGear Plus has been a tremendous blessing to people. We help people re-engineer because I believe in a philosophy that people don’t build successful businesses, it is the system that builds successful businesses; so for you to now build a successful business, you will have to focus on your system and structure because that is what will sustain your business at the end of the day”.

On what stands the organisation out, the doyen in the consulting space said, Fifth Gear’s major strength is in its dealing with the future while many others deal with the immediate. He said: “I always try to tell people that life is not about the present but the future.

“What are you doing about your 10 to 15 years from now, what are your succession plan in everything and I think that really stands us out because we don’t market money, you can never see us marketing money because we know that once the organization is healthy, it will make money, once you have focus on the future, there are some things you won’t do now.

“FifthGear Plus is looking at where you will be in 10 years, where will you be in 50 years because that is very important.

“So, that is what stands us out, nobody does it the way we do and there is something about us also, once you come into our environment, there is just this belief you live with, sincerely I don’t know how that happens, though we put in place a lot of things but there is this belief you live with, you will believe you can do more than what you are doing, you will feel there is something inside that is bigger.

“We always tell people that the enemy of success is not success or failure but comfort. Once you become too comfortable, you are gone; so we always try to stretch them, we always try to make them do things that they would not normally want to do but, most importantly, when it comes to our environment, there is just this belief that we can do more than this”.

Commenting on FifthGear Plus Future Projection, Adesanya posited that he wishes to take the company to a point where it could be sustained for 50 to 100 years as well as venturing into the stock exchange market and being a goal to organizations in terms of structure system and re-engineering.

The CEO of distinction added that he would also like to see their flagship program, Niyi Adesanya Leadership Boot Camp, become a must attend leadership program internationally, where people come from all parts of the world to be part of it as, presently, it has been able to attract people from three continents: Africa, America and Europe but, by the grace of God, it is spreading to Australia and Asia. “That is our vision for the immediate but, eventually, on the long run, we should be able to leave a company that outlives us such that two to three generations to come will be able to see”.

RELATED NEWS