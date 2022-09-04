By Ayo Onikoyi

Social media influencer and actress, Shugatiti (born Abena Serwaa Frimpong) doesn’t take prisoners when it comes to baring it all on social media and looking the part in every facet of her life. The actress who owns a kitchen/cafeteria in Ghana and as well as a sex tolls store comfirmed in a recent interview that everything about her revolves around sex.

The actress describes the act of having sexual intercourse as one that keeps humans in better living conditions than any other thing.

According to her, sex has made her to also focus on selling sex toys apart from managing a restaurant and social media advertisement.

She describes selling the toys as important adding that it has fetched her a lot of money.

“Apart from advertising on social media and managing a restaurant, I sell sex toys. What is life about? Let’s be fair – can you go without sex? We cannot live without sex in this world” she explained to Halifax Ansah-Addo on Okay FM.

