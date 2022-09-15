By Steve Oko

A conglomeration of youths from different political parties and support groups in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, under the umbrella of the ‘New Era Youth Awareness and Leadership Vanguard’, yesterday, commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his remarkable achievements in Enugu North Senatorial District, in particular, and the state in general. They also endorsed his senatorial bid to represent the district in the National Assembly in 2023, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Led by the Director General of group, Dr. Wilfred Ameh, the youths appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, stressing that it is a great feat that “within your tenure you are able to give us a state medical university.”

They also commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s unprecedented infrastructural interventions in the State Judiciary, stressing that the governor gave the court buildings in Nsukka and other parts of the state a face lift through renovation, construction and equipping of the facilities.

The group pointed out that magistrates courts and other court buildings in Nsukka (built with mud blocks) prior to Governor Ugwuanyi’s interventions, were dilapidated, adding that the ultra-modern 5,000-seat capacity Nsukka Township Stadium, the new state Secretariat Annex, with a befitting Conference Centre adjacent to it, are tesimonies of Ugwuanyi’s good works.

Polytechnic attracted to Ohodo, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, the road network in the university town of Nsukka, including the state-of-the-art Opi-Nsukka dual carriageway with street and traffic lights, among others.

RELATED NEWS