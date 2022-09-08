Social Media Influencer and Real Estate Developer, Maureen Amaka Udegbunam, says the dream of her company, Maunista Plus Groups, is to interpret the dreams of many individuals.

There are people who have wonderful ideas about housing development, so, when they come to us, we turn their dreams to reality.

It is not everyone who can turn an abstract dream to fruition, you have to pay rapt attention to what clients want, and once you deliver, you become a sought after, Maureen said.

Maureen, who is popularly known as Mau Mau Amaka within the industry and beyond, has carved a niche for herself, and it is not surprising, that in 3years of practice, she’s breaking bounds, a client, Bello Rasheed said.

The Abia State Polytechnic graduate also said, she is proud of her journey so far, and she is putting efforts to go higher in the sector.

There are people I met in real Estate, but today, my story is different, this could only come from God’s lifting, and one can only imagine my next three years, Maureen stated.

