.

By Cynthia Alo

Insurance consultant and the convener of the annual insurance for September conference, Mr. Ekerete Gam-Ikon has said that this year’s event will focus on how to improve farmers’ insurance experience in Nigeria.

The 6th edition set to hold virtually on 29th September With the theme, “Insurance for Farmers by Farmers”, will have conversations largely amongst farmers.

Insurance for September is an annual interactive event for insurance policyholders to share their experiences and expectations regarding the insurance industry in Nigeria.

Gam-Ikon disclosed that this year’s host and lead sponsor is one of the fastest growing technology-driven agricultural companies in Nigeria, ThriveAgric.

According to him, “We are deliberate about improving the insurance experiences of farmers and this is just the beginning of our multi-year strategy to achieve our objective”,

“The decision to focus on farmers is the result of about 3 years of interacting directly with farmers and providing answers to their seemingly unending questions about insurance and risk management. At this year’s session, we intend to demystify insurance for farmers and that is why our speakers are mostly farmers”. Gam-Ikon stated.

According to him, This year’s session is entirely virtual and allows many farmers across Nigeria to join from the comfort of their farms.

In his remarks,Head, Risk Management & Compliance at ThriveAgric, Michael Kadiri said , “ThriveAgric sees this collaboration as a veritable opportunity to share knowledge, enlighten key industry players, and gain insights that can enable agricultural companies better manage the risks smallholder farmers face leveraging insurance.

“We are encouraged by the passion and consistency of the Insurance September

Team, especially towards improving the insurance experiences of smallholder farmers and securing their future”.

Insurance September 2022, described as an event ‘Strictly for Farmers’, will have as Lead Speaker, Michael Kadiri, Head, Risk Management & Compliance at ThriveAgric, and other speakers including Tokunbo Akingbala, Partner at Poster Villam, and Comfort Onyaga, CEO of Izanu Africa to discuss the theme “Insurance for Farmers by Farmers”.

RELATED NEWS