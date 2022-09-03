The board of West African Youth Council (WAYC) has confirmed the appointment of Wilson Chigozie Nometa as its Youth Ambassador.

The aspiring mogul leads a small business named Wiltecon Enterprises in which they engage in forex and crypto currency trades, as well as real estate. This caught the attention of the (WAYC) as it encompasses the empowerment of youths through entrepreneurship.

A statement released by WAYC described Wilson as a goal oriented individual with passion for youth and societal development.

In reaction to the appointment, an enthused Wilson explain that his goal is to inspire a nation of youths to engage more in building an enterprise and learning how to invest safely in real estate and digital assets.

“This is an outstanding recognition. It’s truly a form of self reflection on my work and business because it shows that I am going on the right direction. Through thick and thin and difficult endeavors, the goal of being an inspiration the nation of youths will overcome all obstacles. I’m truly humbled by this recognition”, he said

