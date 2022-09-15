Federal Fire Service demonstrating rescue effort at the event

By Godfrey Bivbere & Mercy Opara

The Federal Fire Service, FFS has decried the absence of water hydrants which before now assists officials of the Service in fighting fire during outbreaks. The Service said in the past, water hydrants that were positioned around towns came in handy when they ran out of water.

A water hydrant is a piece of plumbing hardware that attaches to a buried water supply pipe outside of a well. It can be turned on and off to provide water from a private water supply system.

Disclosing this in Lagos yesterday at a safety sensitization drive, the Zonal Controller, Zone F, South West, Assistant Controller General of Fire, Chike Njoku, said most of the water hydrants were removed during road construction and were not replaced.

According to him, “We use to have water hydrants but today those hydrants are not there again. Before the reconstruction of these roads, we have hydrants; there was even one here at Yaba.

“In the past when you are moving along the streets you will see hydrants but now they are no longer there. As they are reconstructing the roads, those hydrants are blocked; making it difficult for us to get water during a fire outbreak.”

Njoku noted that as part of efforts to ensure the reduction of fire incidents during the last four months of the year as the harmattan approaches, the Service is embarking on the sensitisation drive to enlighten citizens on what to do and avoid during this period.

“The major causes of fire incidents are human error, carelessness, and the way to prevent it is for us to adhere to fire prevention information. To prevent fire outbreaks, he said people should avoid overloading our electrical gadgets, as well as prevent children from playing with matches.

“We should avoid storing inflammable materials in our houses or offices; we should endeavour to call the fire service on time when there is an outbreak of fire.

“If you call the fire service on time, they will be able to come and extinguish the fire, if there is rescue to be carried out, they will be able to do it on time. So when we observe the fire safety tips, we will be able to at least minimize the impact of fire.

“We are complaining to the appropriate quarters. Even now, for you to get water, the domestic water in your place, you know that it is difficult. And this water comes from the public place,” he noted.

