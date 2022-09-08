John Alechenu, Abuja

The acting Chairman, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, BoT, Adolphus Wabara, has told the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to prepare his acceptance speech come 2023, noting that God’s willing he would emerge winner in the forthcoming election.

“Atiku Abubakar, God’s time is the best, this is your time”, he said.

Wabara disclosed this at the 97th National Executive Committee meeting of the party. Recall that Sen. Walid Jibrin resigned from his position, allowing Wabara to assume the position for peace to be restored in the party.

Wabara restated the confidence of the BoT in the Iyiochia Ayu- led National Working Committee. He enjoined all party members especially leaders to control their anger and avoid “playing to the gallery.”

He said, “Let us learn to debrief ourselves in house and avoid playing to the gallery. We should control our anger because we cannot take back words once we utter them, I’m sorry cannot take it back.”

