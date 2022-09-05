YBNL signee, Asake and producer Pheelz were the spotlight at the 15th edition of 2022 Headies Award after their spectacular performance at the event.

Asake performing his Smash Hit “PBUY” at the headies🔥#Theheadies pic.twitter.com/UU8smwt4bf — Asakeworld (@asakeworld) September 5, 2022

While Asake performed his hit songs ‘Sungba’, ‘Pallazo’, ‘Peace Be Unto You’, and ‘Terminator’, Pheelz thrilled audience with his songs ‘Finesse’, ‘Electricity’.

The 2022 Headies Award ceremony took place in Atlanta, United States of America.

It is the first time the foremost award ceremony that celebrates Nigeria’s Afrobeat culture and ideologies will be taking place outside the shores of the country.

