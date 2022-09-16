A US-based Nigerian couple are currently trending online over a viral video of the husband accusing his wife, Chinenye of infecting him with a sexually transmitted disease.

In the video clip, the man was seen shouting at his wife identified as Chinenye for allegedly cheating on him and infecting him with Gonorrhea she got from her lover.

The man, it was gathered, had lived in the US for a while before returning to Nigeria two years ago to marry Chinenye before taking her to the US to start a family.

According to the man, his wife has been jumping from one man to another, and it mostly happens when he is at work, especially during his night shift.

In the video, the man confronted his wife and kept insisting his wife is promiscuous and asked her to leave his house.

Watch the video below.

[Video] "You’re disgusting, you gave me Gonorrhea," US-based Nigerian man accuses wife



A US-based Nigerian couples are currently trending online over a viral video of the husband accusing his wife, Chinenye of infecting him with a sexually transmitted disease. pic.twitter.com/55av36axPK — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) September 16, 2022

