There are indications that despite the insistence of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to continue its lingering Strike, the Federal Government is set to reopen Universities.

According to sources in the Federal Ministry of Education, the academic staff are not the only set of workers in the university system and since non-academic staff are ready to go back to work, the universities should no longer be shut.

Today on People Talk, we ask people what they think about government plans to reopen universities without ASUU.

RELATED NEWS