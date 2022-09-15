A mammoth of crowd gathered at the ‘Asiwaju Walk’ in Ibadan.

By Miftaudeen Raji

The foremen of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Party, APC have teased the Obidients and the Atikulated with a massive rally in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Tinubu’s men are teasing supporters of presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku (the Atikulated) and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi (Obidients) with recent photos from a large political gathering tagged “Asiwaju Walk” on social media.

A lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency, Akin Alabi initiated the convo online when he posted photos of the said “Asiwaju Walk” and tweeted, “Hon Dapo Lam was like, let’s do something small before official campaigns begin so we decided to do it low key.”

Hon Dapo Lam was like, let’s do something small before official campaigns begin so we decided to do it low key. pic.twitter.com/qgRDNhOYWD — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) September 15, 2022

After some few hours, the spokesperson for APC 2023 Presidential Campaign Council and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo also posted a 20 seconds video of the Asiwaju rally.

Keyamo tweeted, “Jungle don dey mature for Oyo o!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Jungle don dey mature for Oyo o!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ucom91GahL — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) September 15, 2022

The “Asiwaju Walk” is coming barely 48 hours after presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku visited Ibadan for a meeting with the PDP stakeholders in South-West.

The walk is also coming on the heels of calls by critics for a recent video clip of Tinubu’s public appearance.

Out to support The Ibadan Youth Walk for Asiwaju @officialABAT. pic.twitter.com/cLLGx8imO4 — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) September 15, 2022

In his reaction to the calls, a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on New Media, Jubril A. Gawat @Mr_JAGs posted three video clips of the last three public outings of Tinubu tagged: “Recent,” with a smiley.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have continued to greet the “Asiwaju Walk” as online users give dissenting views about the political walk.

While some users wondered how the walk could attract such a large turn out on a weekday, others claimed that the participants were jobless and described the people at the gathering as a rented crowd.

@ogbeniOBA wrote, “If youths can come out like this on a weekday it shows that government has failed,only unemployed youths will be out in this large number on a weekday when they’re suppose to be making money for themselves,government failed them so they can always use them for things like this.”

@Kene46867301 tweeted, “LoL Oloye this is a paid crowd. You cannot in your life get the organic love Mr Peter Obi and the labour party is getting. For everyone that is there is paid to be there. So stop making noise.”

If youths can come out like this on a weekday it shows that government has failed,only unemployed youths will be out in this large number on a weekday when they’re suppose to be making money for themselves,government failed them so they can always use them for things like this — OBA (@ogbeniOBA) September 15, 2022

@vandamie wrote, “Nice one, Hon. However, are all these people not working? How can they be this free to attend a rally on a Thursday morning? Was it done last weekend? I’m just curious.”

In what looks like a political prediction, @Okeyomi_ tweeted, “Mark my tweet Tinubu is winning the Presidency, Folarin will be the next governor of Oyo state, @akinalabi will return to the house and Jide falade will be the next House of Assembly member for Egbeda LGA. Ire ooooo.”

@mcalesh wrote, “Crowd like this is arranged but if the crowd is Obidients , it is organized love even on Mondays. Unna de funny.”

@honilatte_ tweeted, “Mostly poor people hoping to get urgent 2k because APC destroyed the economy and their source of livelihood.”

@Chukwun_nso wrote, “Seeing young Nigerians campaigning for a sick man will never stop being funny to me… Like on a more serious note! What’s the motivation? I’m just curious.”

The Atiku/PDP South-West stakeholders meeting, it was learnt, was intended to discuss the future of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the PDP was received by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in company of his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and other party stalwarts in South-West at the Oyo State Government House, Agodi.

I just arrived Oyo State. I’m loving it already. -AA #AtikuInOyo pic.twitter.com/sJVm54vBaA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) September 14, 2022

Also present at the PDP stakeholders meeting were Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state; Sen. Dino Melaye; Alhaji Babangida Aliyu; former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State; Governorship Candidate of Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect of Osun State, former minister of State, FCT, Mrs Jumoke Akinjide, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola among others.

