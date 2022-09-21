By Efosa Taiwo

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has been warned by the Nigerian Police Force to steer clear of the third mainland bridge.

The police in the state on Wednesday deployed massive policemen around the bridge.

The Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, is not here to play. Video taken today. 😎 pic.twitter.com/3ZZSmnDaMq — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) September 21, 2022

The spokesperson of the state police command Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the deployment in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle.

Recall the students had some days ago grounded the activities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja by protesting against the continued strike, embarked upon by the

Hundeyin said “I personally visited the 3rd Mainland Bridge this morning. Our officers, led by DOO Adeniji Adele, and CSP Lanre Edegbai are fully on the ground at that end of the bridge ”

The image maker added that the same applies at other points.

He assured that “We will it allow any person or group of persons deprive Lagosians of their rights to freedom of movement. Everyone s rights must be respected.

RELATED NEWS