Peter Obi and Emeka Ihedioha

Former Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has said the Peoples Democratic Party PDP will need to work harder to beat the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in the South-Eastern region of the country.

The former lawmaker, who made this assertion while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, noted that PDP needs to intensify work in the South-East, considering the popularity gained by Labour Party (LP) in the region.

'I enjoy a good relationship with Obi' – a former Deputy Speaker, House of Reps., Emeka Ihedioha, clarifies claims he called Peter Obi's supporters saboteurs. #CTVTweets@SunrisedailyNow pic.twitter.com/am3cgWNvmV — Channels Television (@channelstv) September 30, 2022

Ihedioha however, expressed optimism, saying his party would win in the forthcoming general elections.

He said, “For the PDP, the South East has been the party’s dominant area and now we have the Labour Party. That is why I am saying my party has to work very hard, and that is what we are about to do.”

The former governor acknowledged that the Obi is having growing support from the region saying, “Like I said, Peter Obi is the man I respect and have good relationship with. I know he has a growing support base.

“We are going to the general elections that’s scheduled for February 2023 and we need time to penetrate,” he added.

