By Ada Osadebe

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper dem’ housemate, Natacha Akide better known as Tacha has sent an important message to Nigerians on the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The reality star, in a video posted on her Instagram page showing her in a hospital bed, urged Nigerians to desist from political apathy and get actively involved in all levels of government activities.

Tacha said next year must not be business as usual.

She said, “How many go to church to pray for good governance, but yet end up voting for bad leaders.”

The BBNaija star warned people, who intend to serve as campaigners and thugs to think of their future, saying politicians have nothing to lose if the country plunges into crisis.

She said, “I have a very important message. We are going into the campaign period in preparation for the election. We are actively involved in all levels of local government, senate, house of representatives, all the way to the presidency.

“You go to church to pray that you want a better Nigeria, but you are supporting a bad leader. Have sense, because if we get it wrong next year, you will have yourself to blame.

“As you are campaigning for your Oga or Chairman, I want you to have in mind that your Oga doesn’t have anything to lose if Nigeria crashes tomorrow,” she added.

RELATED NEWS