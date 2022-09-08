Oludare Alaba

By Adegboyega Adeleye

A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Oludare Alaba, who returned his certificate to his school to demand a refund is currently the talk of the town.

Narrating what informed his public outburst, Oludare said, “My Dad was the one feeding me, A 90-year-old man, I have never set my eyes on my mother for the past six years, he is sick and I can’t go house, I pray my dad won’t die at this point, “

He feels bad that he has no money to take care of his dad and he would run away if he died at the point because he has no money for the burial ceremony.

He said, “I pray nothing happens to my Dad before my glory shines because, by the glory of God, I will take care of my dad “

He also revealed that he is married but taking care of his wife and children has been by God’s grace and his dad’s support.

“God has been taking care of us, as well as support from my dad and my brother” he added.

