Kiekie

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian comedian and actress Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori widely known as Kiekie has revealed her baby bump to the world.

Kiekie shared a video online capturing her baby bump as she dedicates a new song to her son, who she named Oluwashonaolami.

The song features a group called The Akinpelu Girls alongside Kiekie, who started the song by raining praises and words of wisdom on her baby, wishing her child growth without stress, as well as a peaceful and fulfilled life.

Sharing the video on her verified Instagram page, Kiekie gushed about the excitement of becoming a mother.

She wrote, “Look who’s going to be a mummy. Me wey never fall dann inside rain before! One small drizzle bayi! I fell pregnant, Danu Danu!”

Recalled earlier during an interview, Kie Kie spoke on her marriage and why she’s not flaunting that part of her on social media.

She said, “I respect the privacy of my family and marriage, and I do my best to show them to the barest minimum. I just do the basic things when it’s necessary, maybe on birthdays and anniversaries. I believe that the little one shares, the better.”

Meanwhile, Kiekie has stated that her marriage was not affecting her career because her husband understands the sanctity of marriage.

She said, “The beautiful thing is that I married a man who understands the concept of marriage, and we have been able to create a balance. When something is to be done at home, it is not a function of whose job it is but a function of who is available to do it.

“When there is something that needs to be done, I just get on with it and do it as soon as possible. So, none is affecting the other. I think the baseline here is just to be responsible,” she added.

