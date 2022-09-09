James Brown

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian cross-dresser James Brown has mourned the passing of the longest-serving British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth died at the age of 96 in the company of her family at Balmoral castle, her royal residence in Scotland on Thursday.

The world leaders including organisations had poured in their tributes at the death of the late Queen who ruled for 70 years.

Reacting to the incident, Brown also known as the Princess of Africa, could not hold back her tears as she called the Queen of England her ‘godmother.’

In a post on her Instagram page on Thursday, Brown said she felt bad and that her heart bled for the monarch.

She wrote: “My heart is bleeding. I can’t believe the woman I look up to is gone. It’s painful that the woman I look up to and admire, the woman of grace and principles has left me in a wicked world.”

“I will deeply miss you. My God! Mother Queen Elizabeth the 8th.”

[VIDEO] James Brown cries over losing ‘godmother’ Queen Elizabeth



Nigerian cross-dresser James Brown has mourned the passing of the longest-serving British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/NcqFZkfbzV — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) September 9, 2022

