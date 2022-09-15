By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu described himself as the hope that Nigeria will get better.

Tinubu made this assertion on Thursday when he met with the Nollywood and kannywood entertainers at the APC Presidential Campaign Council secretariat in Abuja.

He stated, “You have a hope and you are the hope. I am your hope that Nigeria will get better; that Nigeria will be peaceful; that Nigeria will be as you liked it.

“It’s good to see all of you here different languages fused in one culture and one vision with the great mission for this country,” he added.

The Group was led by the Hon Minister of State for the FCT Hajia Ramatu Tijani Aliyu.



RELATED NEWS