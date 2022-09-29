The Head of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at Nestle Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, has shared insights on how the company is improving quality of life in Nigeria.

Uwadoka spoke on health and food during a courtesy call on Vanguard Media Hub, Ilupeju, Lagos, and also described Nestle as a responsible brand.

Answering questions on the uniqueness of the Nestle brand, while on an online TV show at Vanguard, Uwadoka said: “We are the ‘Good food, good life’ company and we are basically about unlocking the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone; in today’s world and for generations to come.

“Nutrition is more than eating anything to fill your stomach; nutrition has to be what exactly it says — it needs to nourish.

“The important thing about food is it must have the right vitamins to build your body. So what Nestle does is fortify the foods that we put out on the market. As a result, over 80% of our food portfolio is fortified with Iron.

“Sometimes, we consume different things and we are not aware that the micronutrients we need to get from them are not sufficient to meet our daily needs.

“Iron is super-important. One thing it does is affect your cognitive level and so productivity is challenged because people are undernourished.”

Speaking about how Nestle is inspiring people to make more informed decisions on healthy living, Uwadoka said Nestle invests in research and nutrition education for both children and adults.

She cited a case of what Nestle is doing for kids with “Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK)”, a flagship initiative of the company, which aims to help 50 million children, globally, lead healthier lives by 2030.

“Nestle is a socially responsible company, and we do this by creating shared value. We adopted the principle of creating shared values by working together with all stakeholders to ensure that everybody in the value chain get value.

“We are growing our business and environment at the same time,” said Uwadoka on social responsibility.

She concluded by recounting Nestle’s efforts on access to clean drinking water, scholarships, upscaling teaching and learning environments, technical training centres established to improve skills of experts; engagements with farmers to improve their productivity and increase their household income among others.

