The entrance gate of LAUTECH campus, Ogbomoso

By Efosa Taiwo

A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has stormed his alma mater to return his certificate and demand a refund of his fees.

The man can be seen in a viral video claiming that he has not profited from possessing the certificate, therefore wants to return the it and have his fees collected.

According to him, he has been struggling since graduation, with no financial benefit to show for having the certificate.

The man was heard speaking in Yoruba, “I’m suffering, refund my money.. I’m suffering, take your certificate, return my money.”

You can watch the video below.

LAUTECH graduate returns certificate, demands school fees refund



