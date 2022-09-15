By Sola Ogundipe

Stacy Uzoamaka Kelvin-Okosi is urgently seeking $15,000 (about N6.5 million) to undergo a gamma knife surgery at the Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad, India, to correct a chronic brain disorder known as Left Parietal AV malformation.

Following a severe head trauma that occurred 12 years ago, Stacy, who is in her early 30s, has been suffering bouts of migraine, dizziness, confusion, and other forms of discomfort.

According to Uzoamaka, after some time, the problem migrated to a hole in the brain.

Neurosurgeons that have examined Stacy agree that the gamma knife surgery is an appropriate treatment for her condition. It is a non-invasive medical procedure that does not involve incisions but uses radiation and computer-guided planning to treat abnormalities in the brain.

A medical report signed by Dr Aremu Isiaku, Consultant radiologist at Afrigold Medicare noted that the by of an advanced brain MRI indicated a diagnosis highly suggestive of an arteriovenous malformation in the left parieto-occipital region. The medic recommended a Computerised Tomography brain angiography for further evaluation.

Part of the recommended treatment which includes surgical excision would be carried out at the Yashoda Hospital, India, where she is expected to spend 25 days including 2-4 days in the ICU, and 7-9 days in the ward.

Uzoamaka who is currently hospitalised has exhausted all her savings on the ailment in the attempt to obtain relief. she is pleading

If you are touched to assist, kindly send your donation to Uzoamaka Okosi, 1007286949 Zenith Bank, or call 08101031015 for further details.

RELATED NEWS