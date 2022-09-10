The APC Candidate for House of Assembly, Isoko South Constituency 2, Hon. Frank Embrose Uwomano today during a stakeholders meeting at Uzere, ward four (4), Isoko South, charged leaders of the party to deliver the ward for Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi.

Hon. Uwomano while addressing the ward and unit leaders, said it was important for them to put in more efforts to ensure people of Uzere sees the APC as their only choice ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Uwomano told the leaders that besides his own election, the APC joint gubernatorial ticket of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi must be supported massively by the ward.

In their response, the leaders said Agege and Osanebi are sellable candidates, whose antecedents in politics has made canvassing support for them very easy.

