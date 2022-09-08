By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to promote female entrepreneurs in Africa, the United States Consul General, Will Stevens hosted a reception in honour of the Africa Creative Market attended by African and international artists, government officials and arts enthusiasts.

The Africa Creative Market, which took place in Lagos from August 29 to September 3, 2022, brought together, stakeholders from the African and international creative industries to explore and exchange innovative ideas to spur the growth of Africa’s creative economy.

The week-long program provided training on developing and executing projects, marketing strategies, and accessing financing for budding artists in the film, music and fashion industries.

African Creative Market was an avenue to provide artists with networking and mentorship opportunities to help grow their careers and businesses. The Africa Creative Market will also host the 2022 Women in Film and Television International, WIFTI Summit that will focus on empowering women in the creative sector in particular through various capacity- building workshops.

During his opening remarks, Consul General Will Stevens described the Africa Creative Market as a unique opportunity for emerging Nigerian creatives to connect with their U.S counterparts and explore sustainable business models in the global creative marketplace.

”The United States understands the important role that artists play in uniting peoples and cultures across the globe, and the U.S Mission is committed to deepening the relationship between the United States and Nigeria’s entertainment industries,” he said.

