By Adegboyega Adeleye

Casper Ruud, 23, has a chance of becoming the world number one if he reaches the final of the 2022 US Open tonight.

The French Open finalist must make the final to have a chance of pipping Rafael Nadal to top spot in the rankings.

Casper Ruud, of Norway, plays Russian Karen Khachanov in Friday’s first semi-final at Flushing Meadows by 8pm tonight.

Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz have a chance at top spot after Daniil Medvedev crashed out in the fourth round.

Casper Rudd

The Norwegian, Rudd is certainly well in the mix to win his first grand slam title, with defeats for Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Marin Cilic in the fourth round meaning there will be a new men’s major champion.

When asked about the ranking, Ruud said, “I don’t want to think too much about it. It’s of course something that all young players dream about. Let’s see if I can accomplish it.

“Of course it’s a little bit of extra motivation to dig in. If I’m very, very lucky, I can leave New York as world number one.”

Fifth seed Casper Ruud pushed past Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) to reach the U.S. Open semi-final.

“Everything sort of went in my favour. I was hitting all the spots, all the shots that I needed to. Matteo was maybe not showing the level he typically does,” said Ruud.

The 23-year-old, who was beaten by Nadal in this year’s French Open final, said having the top ranking on the line is providing “extra motivation” after he reached a first semi-final in New York.

Ruud initially found success on clay but has turned himself into an all-court player, with his powerful forehand, consistency and athleticism his main strengths.

Karen Khachanov

Russian, Karen Khachanov played out a tightly-fought fourth-round contest against Nick Kyrgios at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night, with the latter emerging victorious.

The Russian won 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 in three hours and 39 minutes to book a semi-final spot at the US Open.

The 26-year-old withstood 31 aces and a vocal crowd that was fully behind his opponent en route to a five-set win.

Khachanov, who lost out on a gold medal to Germany’s Alexander Zverev at Tokyo 2020, said:

“I’m really proud of myself, I was focused from the beginning to the end. It was a crazy match but I came ready to fight and to play five sets. I’m ready to run, to fight, to play [for] almost four hours and that’s the only way to beat Nick [Kyrgios],” he said following the win.

The Russian was defeated by Ruud in 2020 in their only previous meeting, but said he had “nothing to lose” in the semi-finals.

He said, “I just want to go for it and be ready for the next match and hopefully it will be a good one.”

The exits of Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic in the last 16 on Monday means a first-time Grand Slam men’s singles champion will be crowned in New York on Sunday.

It is also the first time there have been four new men’s semi-finalists at the US Open since the inaugural tournament in 1881.

