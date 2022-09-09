By Adegboyega Adeleye

Frances Tiafoe will aim to become the first American man to reach the US Open final since 2006 when he plays Carlos Alcaraz in the semi finals tonight in New York.

Alcaraz faces Tiafoe on Arthur Ashe Stadium at 12 midnight.

Frances Tiafoe

The 24 year-old American, Tifaoe plays in a first major semi-final after his 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-0) 6-4 win over Andrey Rublev.

After stunning 22 Grand Slam winner, 36-year-old Rafa Nadal in the previous round, Tiafoe backed up what he called the biggest day of his life with another impressive display against Russian eighth seed Rublev in the quarter finals.

The 22nd seed is the first American man to reach the US Open semi-finals since Andy Roddick in 2006 and the first black American man to reach the US Open last four since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

“This is wild, this is crazy. I had the biggest win of my life 48 hours ago. To back it up, it’s tough to turn the page, but I did, and now I’m in the semis,” said Tiafoe.

“I feel so at home on courts like this. This court is unbelievable.”

Tiafoe will enter the world’s top 20 for the first time when the rankings are published next week.

Carlos Alcaraz

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz reached his first major semi-final after beating Italy’s Jannik Sinner in a US Open epic marathon match.

The game lasted for 5 hours and 15 minutes which happens to be the longest match at the tournament and the second longest match in the history of the US Open.

“I still don’t know how I did it. The level I played of high quality tennis. It’s unbelievable,” said Alcaraz.

“I always say you have to believe in yourself all the time. Hope is the last thing you use. I believed in myself, my game.”

Alcaraz becomes the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open and has a chance of becoming the world number one if he reaches the final.

A first-time Grand Slam champion is guaranteed in the men’s singles.

It is also the first time there have been four new men’s semi-finalists at the US Open since the inaugural tournament in 1881.

