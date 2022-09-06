Let’s be the first to hint you that there is a new estate on the Island where big boys and babes in Lagos State are now rushing to get their landed properties.

It’s called HarmonyVille tagged (Ogba Idunnu), situated beside Amen Estate, Eleko, and Bolorunpelu-Onigbedu, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

The unique features of this world-class project is based on bioclimatic architecture and consisting of 220 luxury villas, 144 Twins Duplex, 105 Detached and 200 Semi detached to be built on 45 hectares of land, with government approved C of O, Governor’s Consents and construction work is planned to start in early 2023, with completion within five years.

While speaking with news men during the unveiling of HarmonyVille in Lagos, the Executive Managing Director/CEO of Harmony Gardens & Estate Development Ltd, Hon. Saheed Mosadoluwa aka Mr Ibile said, “I am working closely with Harmony Gardens & Estate Development Limited, experienced builders to build exactly what we designed in HarmonyVille layout, tagged (Ogba-Idunnu) to achieve biodiversity at its core, because of my belief in that old tradition that the beauty of a place inspires the beauty of the heart and I hereby, pledge to cultivate the art of beauty in all HarmonyVille dimensions”.

“HarmonyVille multi-stem hawthorns is tailored for each of you as an individual, who choose to purchase or in future may want to have properties from Harmony Gardens & Estate Development Limited products, either land in CrestView Estate (Bolorunpelu-Onigbedu), opposite the new proposed Lekki-Epe International Airport, or the HarmonyVille Estate sharing fence with Amen Estate at Eleko”. As owner of any properties in our estates, mean we get to know you and tailor you premium, effective formulas housing that are designed for you, and your family to confidently boast of having a home in Harmony Estate”.

“HarmonyVille controlled lighting systems with respect to the local ecology and the nature Skies policy of the park and permeable paving and sustainable drainage solutions to divert storm water away from drains.”

With enthusiasm growing for Ibeju-Lekki, where the HarmonyVille situated, the CEO further revealed his company’s plans to develop on-site hospitality, offering properties buyers a total experience from wilderness to palace.

Ogba-Idunnu is the new all-weather, outdoor residential estate, that will take pride of the place Amen Estate, directly facing Redbrick Homes International Limited with glorious views across the Eleko Beach, to Dangote Refinery, Free Trade Zone and here is the MD of the Harmony Gardens pledging that the estate park will offer on-site diningtour and also commercial centers.

“Critical looking at our estate layout, the glace atmosphere will confirm to you the kind of landscaped in HarmonyVille with its natural surroundings, crafted by RedBull Landscaping designed Rana Shoaib from Pakistan”.

“All the plots of land within HarmonyVille in Ibeju-Lekki are new investments, with growth to have sustainability, not only in mind but a reality after the landscaping set out for sustainability scheme, and we will deliver net gains for biodiversity across the HarmonyVille Estate”.

Hon. Audullahi Saheed also stated clearly that his philosophy of ‘Life is pure Celebration’ and to him, the HarmonyVille properties owners will experience harmonise celebration, because Harmony Gardens & Estate Development Ltd is here in Ibeju-Lekki to create a place where properties owners, investors and visitors would feel welcome time and time again. To simply pop in for a glass to celebrate together with friends, family, business partners and Nigerians abroad can sit comfortably and be proud of having a house in Harmony Gardens & Estate Development Limited, for their family to continue enjoying a tour and holiday in future.

“LandBook by Harmony Gardens significant investment comes after 11 years in real estate business, and thanks to a very successful Year with record sales agents, buyer in numbers and sales across all channels of market, that gauge recovering from an extremely challenging period, for the real estate sector in 2020, due to the first wave of the pandemic”.

“The LandBookbyHarmony is the marketing face of all our company estates, starting from HarmonyVille, HarmonyRoyal, CrestView and BlueCrest and 5 others on-site developments of our company, which includes an extension to Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Ltd, and this is the start of additional investment experience planned for the next few years”.

HarmonyVille is 45 Hectares of Land with (Tittle), Governor Consents. It has fantastic road network and transport links with 10 minutes drive to Dangote Refinery from Eleko Beach Junction, and 5 minutes from HarmonyVille to the new Lekki-Epe International Aiport.

Harmony Gardens is working with other likeminded real estate developers, local hospitality to put HarmonyVille out there as a stunning destination to enjoy, stay and play whether that be for the day, the weekend or a longer vacation trips for investors. We are proud to have designed HarmonyVille Estate at the heart of the Eleko, within Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos State, and this is certainly going to maintain the award-winning Estate Development project in Nigeria. HarmonyVille feature all major community development component, with process of becoming the 1st EarthCheck certified Real Estate Project in Lagos State”, Mr Ibile said.

